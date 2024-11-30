Julius Randle's wife Kendra gets custom jersey cake for NBA star's epic bday bash
Kendra Randle, the wife of Minnesota Timberwolves star Julius Randle, threw an epic party to celebrate a big day for her hubsand.
Randle celebrated his 30th birthday and Kendra made sure to pull off all of the stops.
Among them were an epic birthday cake that perfectly documented his journey throughout his basketball career.
Kendra had a custom cake made for the event which features every No. 30 jersey he has worn throughout his career. Randle starred for the Kentucky Wildcats before being drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers, and making stops with the New Orleans Pelicans and New York Knicks before landing in Minnesota.
The cake delivered.
The Kentucky jersey sat at the top.
Kendra also shared a video of the two taking in the moment and Randle seeed to be enjoying the party.
Kendra and Julius Randle are college sweethearts after meeting at the University of Kentucky. Julius was a star on the basketball team, while Kendra was studying fashion design and merchandising.
Kendra put her studies to good use and launched her own fashion line, KALORE, in October 2020.
The couple got married in 2017 and have two children, Kyden Jay Randle, who was born in December 2016, and Jaycey, who was born in October 2021.
