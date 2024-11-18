The newest sporting trend that’s connecting stars from Shaq to Cameron Diaz
Apart from being household names, Shaquille O’Neale and Cameron Diaz don’t appear to have much in common. But the 7’1 basketball icon and the rom-com starlet share an enthusiasm for the Supra SV, the best 2025 wakeboat, perfectly designed for those who demand the best in every aspect of their water experience. They’re not alone: Kristin Cavallari, Ryan Philippe, and Gisele Bündchen are also enjoying the wakeboarding trend.
What sets the Supra SV apart from other wakeboats is its cutting-edge wake-shaping technology. Featuring the AutoWake system, this boat uses a network of sensors to adjust ballast and pitch, ensuring that the wake is perfectly shaped every time. Whether you're a beginner like Cavallari, who enjoys wakeboarding on a relaxed lake day, or a pro like Phillippe, who’s pulling off some serious tricks, the Supra SV adapts to your level with ease.
From its advanced tech features like wireless charging stations and integrated GPS to its crystal-clear audio system, the Supra SV offers an experience that combines cutting-edge innovation with timeless style. It's a wakeboat that matches the sophistication of stars like Ryan Phillippe and Gisele, while offering the raw power and versatility that serious wakeboarders crave.
The Supra SV is more than just a boat; it’s the ultimate wakeboarding experience. Whether you're a seasoned pro or a celebrity looking to make waves in the sport, this 2025 wakeboat is the perfect ride to elevate your time on the water.
With its impressive wake-shaping technology, powerful engine options, and sleek design, the Supra SV is truly the best 2025 wakeboat. It's a perfect fit for celebrities and water sports enthusiasts — as unique and dynamic as the celebrities who choose to ride it.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Super fans: Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara stuns with GloRilla after Steelers win
Terrible… not: Livvy Dunne’s perfect Steelers fit outshines bf Paul Skenes at game
Oopsie: Britney Mahomes’ penalty-worthy playground fail with her kids
Hook ‘em: Loreal Sarkisian rocks leather and lace ‘game plan’ fit for Longhorns
Disappearing act: ESPN’s Molly Qerim’s fit goes missing in UFC 309 busy backdrop