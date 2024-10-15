Davante Adams' wife reveals true Aaron Rodgers feelings after Jets trade
While rumors of superstar wide receiver Davante Adams being unhappy with the Las Vegas Raiders have circled for quite some time, his monster five, $140 million contract made facilitating a trade difficult.
However, New York Jets owner Woody Johnson pulled the trigger on a blockbuster trade to bring Adams to the Meadowlands on Oct. 15. In the exchange, the Jets are picking up Adams' remaining salary. The Raiders receive a third-round pick that may become a second-rounder based on the veteran's performance.
The trade reunites Adams with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The duo played together with the Green Bay Packers between 2014 and 2021. While the 31-year-old receiver is dealing with a hamstring injury that's kept him out for three games, New York is hoping Adams and Rodgers, 40, can recreate the magic they had in Green Bay.
While Adams prepares to move from California to New York, his wife, Devanne, reacted the news that her husband will once again be catching passes from the four-time league MVP.
Devanne, who first met Adams while they were students at Fresno State University in 2012, was by his side during his entire eight year tenure in Green Bay, and she thrilled to see him reunite with Rodgers.
Devanne posted a photo of Rodgers and Adams in their Jets jersies and shared a simple humble smile and green heart emoji. While it's a big move for the Adams family, Devanne is pregnant with the couple's third child, she knows joining the Jets is making her husband is extremely happy.
Adams stands to immediately become Rodgers' No. 1 wide receiver. While Adams made it clear that the Jets were his top destination after requesting a trade earlier this month, things in New York have unraveled quite a bit over the past week.
Not only did the Jets abruptly fire head head coach Robert Saleh, the trade also comes the morning after Rodgers and Co. suffered a 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, and fell to third place in the AFC East.
