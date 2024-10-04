Jordyn Woods hints at major relationship update with Karl-Anthony Towns
Jordyn Woods’ post yesterday was more than just a selfie – it currently has fans questioning her relationship status with boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns.
After Woods posted a series of photos on her Instagram on Thursday, October 3, speculation arose when many noticed the selfies featured a substantial ring on that finger.
In the images, Woods, 27, wore a Knicks hoodie, a nod to her boyfriend's recent trade to the team after a nine-season tenure with the Timberwolves. She also captioned the carousel with an orange heart, another nod to the team.
While her supportive hoodie choice initially drew attention, it was the eye-catching ring that got fans really talking.
“You can’t just post that ring and not say anything! 😍💍😭,” noted one fan. Another asked, “Ommmggg engagement ring ? 😍”
Another remarked, “I spy with my little eye something shiny ✨, please tell me it’s so!! 💍🥰”
Although the ring was displayed in a mirror selfie — suggesting it may not actually be on her left ring finger — many fans remain hopeful that Towns could propose in the near future.
The couple began dating in 2020, and recently purchased a lavish $14 million mansion in Los Angeles.
While there may be no official engagement announcement yet, all signs certainly indicate one may be in the cards soon.
