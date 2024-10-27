A'ja Wilson, Bam Adebayo dating rumors reignite with 'date' at D-Wade event
WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson and Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo are never beating the allegations.
The duo has had dating rumors surrounding them for months, with the rumors reigniting at the 2024 Paris Olympics when they would attend each other's games and share their own unique handshakes.
A'ja and Bam are continuously trolled by the likes of NBA reporter Taylor Rooks and a preseason graphic from Bleacher Report. Even the Miami Heat trolled them.
MORE: A'ja Wilson reacts to Bam Adebayo relationship rumors Easter Egg troll
Now, they once again reignited the rumors with a "date night" at the statue unveiling for Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade.
The duo attendended the event together on Sunday evening and social media immediately went wild.
MORE: A'ja Wilson, Bam Adebayo hilariously put on blast by Miami mayor
Until Bam and A'ja come out and publicly state whether they are or aren't together, the jokes will continue coming. But maybe, just maybe, that's exactly how they want it.
After all, A'ja has been known to get a kick out of trolling fans, so this could be her latest, most elaborate troll to date.
Or, perhaps this is finally their hard launch -- only time will tell.
