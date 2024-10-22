A'ja Wilson reacts to Bam Adebayo relationship rumors Easter Egg troll
Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson had a historic season, picking up her third WNBA MVP award. She broke the league's single-season rebounding record and became the first player to eclipse 1,000 points in a single season.
Add in a gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics, and it's been quite the year for one of the faces of the WNBA.
Off of the court, Wilson has been relentlessly trolled for a rumored relationship with Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo. Ahead of the upcoming NBA regular season, Wilson and Adebayo cause yet another stray.
MORE: Taylor Rooks trolls Bam Adebayo, A'ja Wilson rumored romance
A Bleacher Report graphic featuring Easter Eggs for various players included a not-so-subtle playful jab at Wilson and Adebayo.
Wilson took notice, and responded on social media with the perfect GIF.
So you're saying there's a chance?
Until Bam and A'ja come out and publicly state whether they are or aren't together, the jokes will continue coming. But maybe, just maybe, that's exactly how they want it.
After all, A'ja has been known to get a kick out of trolling fans, so this could be her latest, most elaborate troll to date.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Texas stunner: Gabby Thomas flaunts legs in Daisy Dukes on ‘College Gameday’
Hooray!: Livvy Dunne brimming with excitement after MLB star proposes in Italy
Kiss the chef: Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld turns up the heat in shoestring tank
FTW F1: Danica Patrick’s F1 fit in boots, miniskirt is perfect Texas salute
NFL WAG wins: Ciara steals Russell Wilson’s QB1 thunder with insane fit post