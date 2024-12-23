Alex Caruso's fiancée Haleigh Broucher giddy over $80M OKC extension
NBA star Alex Caruso got an $80 million gift from the Oklahoma City Thunder just in time for the holiday. Over the weekend, Caruso and OKC agreed to a four-year, $81 million contract extension.
The 30-year-old Caruso was traded from the Chicago Bulls to the Thunder over the summer in a deal involving 21-year-old guard Josh Giddey.
It was a big day for Caruso, who is under contract for $9.9 million this season, but there was someone else who was ready to celebrate the big news.
Caruso's longtime girlfriend turned fiancée Haleigh Broucher, a former reality TV star who is studying for her PhD, took to social media to react to the contract extension with a simple message showing she is ready to stay in Oklahoma City through the 2028-29 season and potentially beyond.
Haleigh was a contestant on the long-running CBS reality TV series Big Brother, starring on season 20 and ultimately finishing in 7th place.
She has her own YouTube channel where she documents her travels, talks Big Brother, shares her workouts and her beauty secrets.
Broucher and Caruso went public with their relationship in 2022.
In late August, Broucher shared a series of engagement photos and flashed her ring after Caruso proposed on the beach. "Forever kind of love," she wrote.
Now, the couple has 80 million more reasons to celebrate a big 2024.
