Amon-Ra St. Brown, gf Brooklyn Adams do wholesome TikTok dance in matching pjs

Detroit Lions superstar Amon-Ra St. Brown and his girlfriend Brooklyn Adams shared a wholesome moment on TikTok while dancing in matching Christmas pajamas.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown high-fives fans to celebrate 34-17 win over Chicago Bears.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown high-fives fans to celebrate 34-17 win over Chicago Bears.

Detroit Lions superstar Amon-Ra St. Brown has endeared himself to the loyal fanbase with his high-energy play on the field and his charismatic personality off of it. He's also endeared himself to Brooklyn Adams, his longtime girlfriend.

Amon-Ra and Brooklyn are high school sweethearts. Their love story began as high school sophomores after being paired together for an English assignment.

"We had a project and started talking then, by the end of my sophomore year, we started dating, and we’ve been together ever since," Amon-Ra revealed on the Netflix docuseries Receiver.

Brooklyn has a solid following on TikTok with nearly 90,000 followers and over 1.7 million likes, and the Lions star was featured on her account over the holiday.

Amon-Ra and Brooklyn were suited up in matching pajamas and shared a wholesome moment with a hilarious TikTok dance to Naughty Boy's hit song "La la la" featuring Sam Smith.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Brooklyn Adams, NFL WAGs, Detroit Lions
Brooklyn Adams/TikTok

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Brooklyn Adams, NFL WAGs, Detroit Lions
Brooklyn Adams/TikTok
Amon-Ra St. Brown, Brooklyn Adams, NFL WAGs, Detroit Lions
Brooklyn Adams/TikTok

Brooklyn and Amon-Ra are in a long-distance relationship as she pursues her career in nursing. She was accepted into nursing school in Orange County, California shortly before the NFL Draft when Amon-Ra was selected by the Lions.

Their long-distance relationship was detailed on Receiver, where they both spoke candidly about how they make things work.

"She tries to come to as many games as she can," Amon-Ra said.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Brooklyn Adams, NFL WAGs, Detroit Lions
Brooklyn Adams/TikTok

Brooklyn Adams, NFL WAGs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
Brooklyn Adams/TikTok

When they do get to spend time together, the couple makes the most of it as we got to see with the wholesome dance.

Brooklyn will have more opportunities to watch Amon-Ra this season, with the Lions on their way to the postseason as one of the top teams in the NFC.

