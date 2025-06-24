The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ava Hunt and mother Tavia Hunt are twinning in 'the best ever' selfie

Ahead of her sophomore year at SMU, Ava will work as a camp counselor at Kanakuk.

Summer may have just begun, but Ava Hunt is already getting ready for the upcoming school year. This fall, Ava will enter her sophomore year at Southern Methodist University — and she’s already getting ahead of the game.

On Tuesday, June 24, Ava — who is the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Tavia Hunt — took to her Instagram Story to share some photos and videos before heading to her summer job as a counselor at Kanakuk Christian Camp. Before she left, Ava posed for a selfie with her mother Tavia, whom she called “the best ever.” And the resemblance is uncanny.

Before leaving for camp, Ava spent much time with family. Her sister, Gracie, said her goodbyes to Ava by paying a visit to her, along with her teacup Pomeranian, Yeti. In a video shared to Gracie’s story, Ava is seen holding and playing with Yeti before her departure.

Ava’s freshman year was quite memorable. In addition to SMU Cheer, Ava also became a member of Pi Beta Phi. By the time fall rolls round, we know Ava will return to campus ready to take on another promising school year.

