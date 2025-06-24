Ava Hunt and mother Tavia Hunt are twinning in 'the best ever' selfie
Summer may have just begun, but Ava Hunt is already getting ready for the upcoming school year. This fall, Ava will enter her sophomore year at Southern Methodist University — and she’s already getting ahead of the game.
RELATED: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt shares mom Tavia’s Miss Kansas USA throwback photo
On Tuesday, June 24, Ava — who is the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Tavia Hunt — took to her Instagram Story to share some photos and videos before heading to her summer job as a counselor at Kanakuk Christian Camp. Before she left, Ava posed for a selfie with her mother Tavia, whom she called “the best ever.” And the resemblance is uncanny.
Before leaving for camp, Ava spent much time with family. Her sister, Gracie, said her goodbyes to Ava by paying a visit to her, along with her teacup Pomeranian, Yeti. In a video shared to Gracie’s story, Ava is seen holding and playing with Yeti before her departure.
RELATED: Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt poses in SMU cheerleader uniform with proud mom Tavia
Ava’s freshman year was quite memorable. In addition to SMU Cheer, Ava also became a member of Pi Beta Phi. By the time fall rolls round, we know Ava will return to campus ready to take on another promising school year.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Offish?: UConn’s Azzi Fudd shows off ‘Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend’ iPhone cover
Speaking of: Paige Bueckers crushes Texas Rangers fit, first pitch with Wings teammates
Humble digs: NBA MVP SGA’s $3.9M Oklahoma mansion doesn’t have many bedrooms
Prime hang: Travis Hunter visits Deion on his Texas ranch fishing amid health concerns
Ahhh: Vanessa Bryant posts heart-melting photos with birthday-girl daughter Capri