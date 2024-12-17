24-year-old gf Jordon Hudson seems like part of Bill Belichick’s UNC staff
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill made huge splash by hiring Bill Belichick, who owns eight Super Bowl rings, as the new head coach of the Tar Heels football team.
After signing a five-year contract with UNC, Belichick, who's never coached on the collegiate level, immediately got work on filling out his staff. One of the 72-year-old's first moves was hiring Michael Lombardi as the team's general manager, a decision fully supported by his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.
Lombardi's relationship with Belichick spans several decades, as he worked intermittently with the legendary coach during his tenure with the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots.
Hudson, 24, couldn't be more thrilled for Lombardi to join the team. "That's 👏🏻 my 👏🏻 General Manager👏🏻," she posted on her Instagram Stories.
The former championship-winning Bridgewater State University cheerleader appeard to be a part of Belichick's staff, taking a seat at the table during Lombardi's phone call.
Hudson, who started dating Belichick nearly two years ago, seems ready to make the move from Massachusetts to North Carolina for her boyfriend's new job. In Hudson's first message after Belichick was hired, "We are onto Chapell Hill!!!" she posted.
Despite their 48-year age gap, Hudson and Belichick appear incredibly happy. A source told People magazine on Dec. 16 that their relationship is "solid." While they are serious about one another, "I think Bill is not in a rush to marry again at this time in general," a second source noted.
"Now that he will be coaching that is at the top of his list. He needed to get back to work. He has an above ideal situation for his experience and personality.”
