Bills star LB's surprise wedding turns heads before 49ers game
The Buffalo Bills are looking to win their seventh-consecutive game when they take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. With the Bills fresh off a bye, they enter the primetime showdown after getting some much-needed rest.
Before the break, Buffalo defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 30-21, putting an end their AFC rival's perfect season. During the matchup, Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard registered a team-high eight tackles, a sack, and intercepted Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' final pass, sealing Buffalo's win.
The third-year defender earned the title of AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his stellar performance. During the bye week, Bills quarterback Josh Allen made national headlines after announcing he proposed to Hailee Steinfeld, which allowed Bernard's surprise wedding to fly under the radar.
RELATED: Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld, celebrate Bills teammate's big reveal
A big congrulations are in order for Bernard and Tayler Timmons as they officially tied the knot before the Bills-49ers game. While NFL stars tend to go all out for their big day, the Bills' 2022 third-rounder, who's dated Timmons since high school, kept the celebration quite intimate.
Bills third-string quarterback Shane Buechele's wife, Paige Buechele, and kicker Tyler Bass's wife, Ryan Bass, posted several photos from the wedding dinner. Ryan posted a photo of the newlyweds feeding each other cake and wrote, "The Bernard's."
Paige helped Tayler, who's a doctor of physical therapy, put on her veil for the big day. "She's a Mrs. 💍🤍," Paige wrote.
Bernard will play his first game as a married man on Dec. 1. If the Bills can defeat the 49ers, Buffalo will clinch their fifth-consecutive AFC East title.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Cowboy $$$: Loreal Sarkisian rocks Daisy Dukes in Thanksgiving fit stunner
All grown up: Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in all-black hometown selfie
Kiss the cook: Livvy Dunne ‘cooks’ in incredible black miniskirt in kitchen
Ahhh: Steph Curry posts adorable Thanksgiving photos with new baby Cai
New Miss Queen: Landry Kiffin wows next to dad Lane in low-cut top after Ole Miss win