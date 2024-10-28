Bo Nix's wife Izzy has 5-word reaction to Broncos QB's first-ever win
Bo Nix led the Denver Broncos to his first-ever NFL victory in Week 8, earning a 28-14 win over the Carolina Panthers with an incredible performance through the air.
Nix completed 28 of 37 passes for 284 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He added a touchdown on the ground.
One of the many fans in attendance who were in awe of the Broncos signal-caller was Izzy Nix, his wife. Izzy shared her excitement for Bo with a series of posts on social media after the game.
Izzy posted a photo alongside Bo on the sideline captioned, "a gooood gameday!" with a cowboy and orange heart emoji.
She followed it up with a photo with fellow Broncos WAGs Nicolette Dellanno, the girlfriend of Zach Wilson, and Kennedy Stidham, the wife of Jarrett Stidham.
The Denver quarterback WAGs apparently run deep.
Izzy and Bo met at Auburn University in the summer of 2020 when he was the team's star quarterback and she was a cheerleader.
Izzy graduated from Auburn in May 2022 and the couple got married that summer in their home state of Alabama.
While Bo is now with the Denver Broncos, Izzy has continued to be by his side and has remained his biggest cheerleader.
