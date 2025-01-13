The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bo Nix's wife Izzy celebrates rookie NFL season with artsy photo of Broncos QB

Izzy Nix, the wife of Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, shared an artistic photo of the rising star to say goodbye to a successful rookie year.

Josh Sanchez

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix following the win against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix following the win against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Denver Broncos rebounded from a slow start to the 2024-25 NFL season and reached the playoffs thanks to the help of rookie quarterback Bo Nix, who was breaking multiple franchise records along the way.

Unfortunately for Bo and company, the Broncos ran into the Josh Allen-Buffalo Bills buzzsaw and watched their season come to an end on Wild Card Weekend.

Following the game, Bo's wife Izzy, who has been traveling around and supporting him throughout the season, shared an artistic photo of the rising star looking out onto the field at Highmark Stadium.

"[And] that's a wrap," Izzy wrote with the orange heart emoji.

She added, "Thank you, Jesus. An unforgettable rookie season."

Nix finished his rookie campaign with 3,775 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while adding 430 yards and four scores on the ground.

Not too shabby.

Izzy and Bo met at Auburn University in the summer of 2020 when he was the team's star quarterback and she was a cheerleader. The two have been inseparable since and were eventually married in the summer of 2022.

Now that the season is over, Bo and Izzy will get to enjoy some couples getaways to make up for the time they spent apart during the successful year.

