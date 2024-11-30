Fellow Bills WAG swoons over Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld engagement
It has been a great few months for the Buffalo Bills WAGs. Not only are they watching their significant others excelling on the field, they are celebrating their personal milestones. The latest was Hailee Steinfeld.
Steinfeld and Bills star quarterback Josh Allen announed their engagement on social media.
The announcement caught the attention of the NFL world and was met with plenty of reaction. One of the reactions came from fellow Bills WAG Paige Buechele, who is married to quarterback Shane Buechele.
Paige shared Allen's post on Instagram and swooned over the couple. "Can you even?!" she wrote with the heart emoji. "Love these two!"
Earlier this season, Paige and Shane announced the big news that they were expecting their first child.
Showing the tightknit relationships in Buffalo, Hailee and Josh Allen attended the Buecheles' baby shower and celebrated the big moment with them.
Steinfeld and Allen have been linked since May 2023. A few months later, the pair was seen in Los Cabos over Fourth of July Weekend, showing some PDA during their pool time.
They have been quite about their relationship and don't make many public statements or appearances together, but Allen did share a photo of the two together in Paris on his Instagram account this summer. He captioned the post, "Onward."
