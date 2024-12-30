Jeremy Reaves pens emotional note to fiancée Mikaela Worley after epic proposal
Week 17 was epic for the Washington Commanders, especially defensive back Jeremy Reaves.
After defeating the Atlanta Falcons in overtime on Sunday Night Football, the Commanders clinched their spot in the NFL Playoffs. Not only that, Reaves shared an epic moment with his girlfriend Mikaela Worley.
Following the game, Reaves got down on one knee and proposed to Worley before sharing an emotional embrace and kiss.
The moment went viral on social media.
On Monday morning, Reaves penned a heartfelt message to his now fiancée, thanking her for lifting him up from the lowest point in his life.
Reaves' 2023 season came to a premature end after he suffered a partially torn ACL in October of that year and had to undergo season-ending surgery.
"A year ago I was at one of my lowest," Reaves wrote on Instagram. "A year later, you helped get me back to my best! Every time life tore me down, you built me right back up and spoke life into me! You carried the weight when I couldn't during some tough days (all that PA school definitely came in handy lol!)
"God makes no mistakes, and he gave me you when I needed you most! 8+ years of friendship, a lifetime to go as one! I meant it when I said 5life! I love you Mikaela R Worley PA-C."
What a special moment.
And now, the celebration can continue for the Commanders defensive back as he prepares for the postseason and life as a married man. Washington wraps up the regular season in Week 18 with a showdown against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys.
