Dak Prescott's fiance posts first photo after season-ending surgery
Dak Prescott may be out for the season, but he’s enjoying time with family — and it appears they’re all in festive winter spirits.
RELATED: Dak Prescott’s sweet birthday wishes for Sarah Jane Ramos have one issue
Today, Sarah Jane Ramos — the fiancée of the Dallas Cowboys quarterback — took to her Instagram Story to share an adorable photo of Dak holding his and Sarah’s 9-month-old daughter, Margaret Jane. In the photo, the father-daughter pair is dressed in cozy winter warm-ups — Dak wearing a stylish leather jacket and matching cap, and Margaret Jane wearing a fuzzy onesie and a stocking cap.
The photo comes after Dak had surgery in New York City today to repair a torn hamstring. The injury took place on Sunday, Nov. 3 during the Cowboys game against the Atlanta Falcons. After the surgery, Dak will not be playing for the rest of the NFL season.
But it appears the family isn’t taking this setback too hard. In the aforementioned Instagram Story, Sarah captioned the photo with a heartfelt note, reading “My heart in a picture.”
As winter will soon be upon us, Sarah has been working hard to keep baby MJ warm. In a photo shared earlier, Sarah shows MJ wearing a pink jacket, covered up by a pink blanket.
RELATED: Sarah Jane Ramos’ adorable post for Dak Prescott, daughter date night
Them Texas girls gotta keep warm in the Big Apple!
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Fabulous life: Vanessa Bryant’s $10 million California mansion exudes luxury
Adorable duo: Ciara, son dance GloRilla song for Russell Wilson’s Steelers win
Speaking of…: Ciara’s white-hot fit has Vanessa Bryant dropping fire emojis
Stealth mode: Livvy Dunne’s pregame fit no one saw before ‘College GameDay’
First on fire: ESPN’s Molly Qerim ‘locked in’ leather miniskirt for glaring glam look