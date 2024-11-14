The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Dak Prescott's fiance posts first photo after season-ending surgery

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback underwent surgery to repair a torn hamstring, leaving him out for the remainder of the NFL season.

Alex Gonzalez

Nov 3, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) on the bench against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Nov 3, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) on the bench against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Dak Prescott may be out for the season, but he’s enjoying time with family — and it appears they’re all in festive winter spirits.

RELATED: Dak Prescott’s sweet birthday wishes for Sarah Jane Ramos have one issue

Today, Sarah Jane Ramos — the fiancée of the Dallas Cowboys quarterback — took to her Instagram Story to share an adorable photo of Dak holding his and Sarah’s 9-month-old daughter, Margaret Jane. In the photo, the father-daughter pair is dressed in cozy winter warm-ups — Dak wearing a stylish leather jacket and matching cap, and Margaret Jane wearing a fuzzy onesie and a stocking cap.

Sarah Jane Ramos / Instagram
Dak Prescott and daughter Margaret Jane following Dak's hamstring surgery in New York City. / Sarah Jane Ramos / Instagram

The photo comes after Dak had surgery in New York City today to repair a torn hamstring. The injury took place on Sunday, Nov. 3 during the Cowboys game against the Atlanta Falcons. After the surgery, Dak will not be playing for the rest of the NFL season.

Sarah Jane Ramos / Instagram
Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos' daughter Margaret Jane wrapped up in pink / Sarah Jane Ramos / Instagram

But it appears the family isn’t taking this setback too hard. In the aforementioned Instagram Story, Sarah captioned the photo with a heartfelt note, reading “My heart in a picture.”

As winter will soon be upon us, Sarah has been working hard to keep baby MJ warm. In a photo shared earlier, Sarah shows MJ wearing a pink jacket, covered up by a pink blanket.

RELATED: Sarah Jane Ramos’ adorable post for Dak Prescott, daughter date night


Them Texas girls gotta keep warm in the Big Apple!

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Fabulous life: Vanessa Bryant’s $10 million California mansion exudes luxury

Adorable duo: Ciara, son dance GloRilla song for Russell Wilson’s Steelers win

Speaking of…: Ciara’s white-hot fit has Vanessa Bryant dropping fire emojis

Stealth mode: Livvy Dunne’s pregame fit no one saw before ‘College GameDay’

First on fire: ESPN’s Molly Qerim ‘locked in’ leather miniskirt for glaring glam look

Published
Alex Gonzalez
ALEX GONZALEZ

Home/Relationships