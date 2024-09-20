Who is Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos?
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott continued an incredible year when he signed a four-year, $240 million contract to become the highest-paid player in the league's history ahead of the 2024 NFL regular season.
While Dak's huge payday was a monumental moment, his proudest happened earlier in the year.
On February 29, Prescott and his girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos, welcomed their first child, a baby girl named MJ. The couple got matching tattoos to celebrate their child's birth and have been bringing their child to training camp and games to start the season.
MORE: Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos evokes ‘Baywatch’ in red swimsuit
But who is Sarah Jane?
Let's learn more about the high-profile WAG for America's Team.
Florida State Alum
Ramos was born and raised in Tampa Bay, Florida, and stayed close to home when she embarked on her college journey.
She attended Florida State and studied in criminilastics and criminal science.
Match made in heaven
Ramos and Prescott were first linked together during the 2023 NFL season when the Dallas Cowboys defeated the New York Giants.
The two went out for dinner following the game, with Ramos sharing a photo of the two while wearing a leather Dallas Cowboys jacket.
"Entering a new decade with so much gratitude. Blessed and thankful for my family and friends that celebrated with me in my new home ," she wrote on Instagram for his 30th birthday.
"I truly have everything I could wish for and have a feeling this next chapter will be the best one yet."
Now that Prescott has signed his megadeal, the next chapter looks even brighter.
