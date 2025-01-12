The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Derrick Henry's gf Adrianna Rivas swoons over 'my man,' Ravens playoffs

The Baltimore Ravens star put on another great performance with girlfriend Adrianna Rivas praising his big game and the playoff atmosphere.

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry celebrates with wide receiver Nelson Agholor and quarterback Lamar Jackson after a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry celebrates with wide receiver Nelson Agholor and quarterback Lamar Jackson after a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers. / Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens ran all over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs en route to a 28-14 victory.

Henry rushed for 186 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. With his performance, the Baltimore star tied Hall of Famer Terrell Davis for most playoff games with over 150 yards rushing (4).

After the game, Henry's girlfriend Adrianna Rivas took to social media to praise his performance.

Rivas swooned over her boyfriend writing, "My man my man my man," while also highlighting the playoff atmosphere at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Entering the postseason, Henry was tied for first in the NFL with 16 touchdowns, while ranking second in rushing yards with 1,921.

Henry and Adrianna have been dating since 2016 when he was drafted by the Tennessee Titans. She received her bachelor’s degree in public relations from the University of Texas the same year.

The couple has two daughters together, Valentina Allure who was born in 2020, and Celine Amor who was born in April 2024.

The Ravens now wait to learn who their opponent will be in the Divisional Round of the postseason.

If the Buffalo Bills beat the Denver Broncos, Henry and the Ravens will make the trip to Highmark Stadium. If the Broncos score the upset, Denver will head to Baltimore for an intriguing showdown.

