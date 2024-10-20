Deshaun Watson's girlfriend's heartfelt message to Browns QB before injury
The Cleveland Browns entered their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7 desperate for a win. With a 1-5 record, a victory over their AFC North rival would be a huge boost for Cleveland.
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been struggling hard this season, and their offense entered Sunday's matchup ranking last in yards per game (240.2). Watson's performance has been so bad that during his introduction in front a home crowd at Huntington Bank Field on Oct. 20, fans booed the 29-year-old quarterback.
Amid the backlash, Watson's girlfriend, Jilly Anais, made it clear that he still has her full support. After listening the soul-crushing reaction to her boyfriend's entrance, she posted a heartfelt message to Watson on Instagram.
Anais, who's dated Waton for four years, shared several photos with the Browns QB1 on the sidelines before the game started and wrote, "His #1 fan 💛🤞🏽.
While head coach Kevin Stefanski refused to bench Watson, telling reporters he believed the Clemson alum gave them the best chance to win, the three-time Pro Bowler went down with a non-contact injury with 1:26 remaining in the second quarter.
After suffering what appears to be a season-ending Achilles injury, Watson was carted off the field. Before his exit, Watson completed 15-of-17 for 128 yards. With their $230 million quarterback out, backup quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson took over.
