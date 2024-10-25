Dodgers pitcher Jack Flaherty's girlfriend's wedding dress post turns heads
Game 1 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees kicks off on Oct. 25. In front of a home crowd at Dodgers Stadium, Jack Flaherty will take the mound as the team's starting pitcher.
Cheering Flaherty on against the Yankees, his girlfriend and No. 1 fan, Natalie Buffett. If Buffett's name sounds familiar, she previously dated Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott for two years before the couple called it quits in March 2022.
While Prescott proposed to his now fiancée, Sarah James Ramos, last weekend, Flaherty turned some heads after including a photo of a rack of gorgeous wedding dresses in the last slide of her most recent Instagram post.
However, the model didn't appear to be shopping for herself, but showing off some the dresses she wore during New York Fashion Bridal Week in New York City.
The Southern Methodist alum, who also works as the Director of Content Creation and Strategy for OxeFit, per her LinkedIn profile, showed her support for Flaherty in April by rocking a Detroit Tigers jacket. The right-hander was traded to the Dodgers just before the trade deadline on July 31.
While it's unclear when Buffett and Flaherty first started dating, they went Instagram official in December 2023. She posted a photo with the 29-year-old pitcher in Longboat Key, Florida on Christmas of last year and wrote, "santa listened 🎁."
