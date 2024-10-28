Dodgers starter Walker Buehler's wife's ring stuns in sweet family photo
The Los Angeles Dodgers have a 2-0 lead over the New York Yankees as the 2024 World Series heads into Game 3 on Oct. 28.
The Dodgers tapped pitcher Walker Buehler to start against New York on Monday night, marking the 30-year-old's first time pitching at Yankee Stadium. Cheering Buehler on amid his Bronx debut, the pitcher's wife, McKenzie Buehler, and their daughter, Finley Wren, 8 months.
Buehler's No. 1 fans were at Dodgers Stadium when the team clinched the National League pennant after eliminating the New York Mets in Game 6. McKenzie posted an adorable photo of the family celebrating the momentous occasion on Instagram, where her diamond ring nearly stole the show.
McKenzie captioned the post, "We’re taking Finley Wren to the World Series!"
Buehler proposed to his wife the massive ring in November 2020 and the couple tied the knot in December 2021. Speaking to Inside Weddings, the Dodgers star revealed that he'd been wanting to propose to McKenzie, whom he first met in kindergarten, for a long time.
After asking her father for permision, Buehler "purchased a dazzling diamond ring that paired McKenzie’s simplicity with the extra flair he desired," the outlet noted. However, it took COVID shutting down spring training for the two-time All-Star to finally get down on one knee.
"We got home, and I proposed the next evening,” Buehler said.
The couple got married in their homestate of Kentucky. "We wanted to incorporate our Southern roots and the chic feeling of living in LA into the décor elements,” McKenzie said of their wedding theme.
Buehler only had a few requests for the big day. "Ice cream, a bourbon bar, and a greenery wall,” the Vanderbuilt alum said. “I have no rhyme or reason for why those were so important, but they were, and McKenzie and our planners were very sweet to appease me. She still makes fun of me for wanting the greenery wall, but they got it done and I loved it."
