Dodgers WAG Ashley Kelly shakes it in goofy dance for husband Joe Kelly
“California knows how to party,” indeed! Ashley Kelly, wife of Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly, seemed to be feeling festive in a video she posted on her Instagram on Sunday, October 27.
The Dodgers WAG danced solo to 2Pac’s famous “California Love” in front of a blue and white balloon display. Of course, she was wearing her husband’s jersey, but she also modeled some customized jeans emblazoned with his number: 99. Even though Joe is out with an injury, it seems his wife is still all-in when it comes to supporting the team. “MOOD going into New York,” she wrote in the caption.
Ashley, who is the daughter of former Minnesota Twins catcher Derek Parks, did some silly ballet moves before turning around to shake her booty and show off the 99 on the back pocket of her jeans.
Fans and friends were quick to share their appreciation of Kelly, who one commenter called the “best Dodger wife.” The fan went on to say, “They’re all amazing, but Mrs Kelly is the ‘funnest’ 😂.”
Dodgers reporter and host Kirsten Watson chimed in, “a star is what you are!!!!”
This isn’t the first time Ashley has shown off her moves — she and her husband participated in a hilarious dance-off with some students from Joe’s high school in January of 2024!
