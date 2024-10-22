Draya Michele's 5-word reaction to Jalen Green's $106M extension
Draya Michele has been criticized for her relationship with Houston Rockets star Jalen Green, but the couple has not let the outside noise get between them. And now, they are celebrating even more.
Draya, 39, and Green, 22, began dating in August 2023 and immediately caught heat for their 17-year age gap.
The couple brushed the negative attention to the side and made it clear that the haters would not get between them. "We try to stay off the internet and not really listen to that kind of stuff," Draya told TMZ at the time. "We block it out and mind our business."
She added, "Two adults being in love, I don't know why that would rub people the wrong way. It's kind of weird."
Draya and Jalen welcomed their baby girl in May 2024, and now they have another reason to celebrate. This week, Green agreed to a three-year, $106 million contact extension with the Houston Rockets and Draya was quick to chime in.
She responded with five simple words on Instagram: "Congrats!!! Term short. Money lonnnnng!"
Green's path to NBA superstardom was a unique one.
He was a consensus five-star recruit and the No. 1-ranked shooting guard in the Class of 2020, but he chose to forgo college basketball to sign with the NBA G League Ignite team in its first season. After an impressive year with the G-League Ignite, Green was selected as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
Throughout his three-year career with the Rockets, Green averages 19.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game.
Business is thriving.
