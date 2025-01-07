Draya Michele’s son Kniko, 22, same age as NBA star bf Jalen Green
Draya Michele and Houston Rockets star Jalen Green have consistently gone viral since they began dating. Draya, 39, and Green, 22, began dating in August 2023 and immediately caught heat for their 17-year age gap.
That reached new heights recently when Draya attended a Rockets game to watch Green play and she was accompanied by her son, Kniko.
According to the internet, Kniko is 22, the same age as Green.
Kniko shared images from his courtside seats at the Toyota Center to watch the Rockets face the Minnesota Timberwolves and that's when everyone went wild.
The photos led to a firestorm of comments on social media with people judging the age gap between Draya and Jalen Green.
The couple previously brushed the negative attention to the side and made it clear that the haters would not get between them. "We try to stay off the internet and not really listen to that kind of stuff," Draya told TMZ at the time. "We block it out and mind our business."
She added, "Two adults being in love, I don't know why that would rub people the wrong way. It's kind of weird."
Draya and Jalen welcomed their baby girl in May 2024, and now they have another reason to celebrate. This week, Green agreed to a three-year, $106 million contract extension with the Houston Rockets and Draya was quick to chime in.
