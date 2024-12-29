Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee praises Warriors star after milestone
Draymond Green may be one of the most controversial players in the NBA, but there is no denying the Golden State Warriors star's talent on the court. On Saturday night, Green cemented himself as one of the best players in franchise history.
Green recorded 16 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists in the team's win over the Phoenix Suns and drained three three-pointers. His three makes from beyond the arc pushed him to No. 3 on the Warriors' all-time three-point list with 702, surpassing Jason Richardson and trailing only Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.
After the game, Green's wife, Hazel Renee, praised the veteran forward for his accomplishment.
"Meanwhile... say whatever you wanna say but ummm don't miss this fact," she wrote with a clapping hands and a green heart emoji.
This year, Draymond is shooting an impressive 38.5 percent from three-point range.
Green and Hazel Renee got married in August 2022 in a wedding delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The longtime couple were rumored to be dating in 2017 but did not confirm their romance until May 2018. They got engaged a year later in 2019.
Draymond and Hazel, who is a singer and actress, met when in theater class when they were students at Michigan State University.
The couple shares two children together, daughter Cash, who was born in 2020, and another daughter in late 2023.
With the win, the Warriors advance to 16-15 on the season as they now look to gain some momentum after a 3-7 slump in their past 10 games.
