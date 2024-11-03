Hailee Steinfeld goes full Bills Mafia with Josh Allen’s famous bestie
The Buffalo Bills extended their win streak to four games after defeating the Miami Dolphins 30-27 in Week 9.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen put up another incredible performance, completing 25-of-39 passes 235 yards and 3 touchdowns against a tough Dolphins defense.
Sealing Buffalo's win, kicker Tyler Bass, who drilled a career-long, 61-yard field goal with five seconds left in regulation. Cheering for Allen and the Bills at Highmark Stadium during the nail-biter of an AFC East showdown on Sunday, his girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld.
RELATED: Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld, spotted enjoying date night in Buffalo
While Steinfeld is a regular at games, there was a very special guest joining her in the suite on Nov. 3, Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo, who's best friends with Allen. Ricciardo made his presence in Orchard Park well-known, rocking a "Go Bills Go" hard hat while immersing himself in the tailgate at Orchard Park.
While Steinfeld typically keeps a low profile at games, she was all-smiles while posing with Ricciardo, the Australian-Italian driver's girlfriend, Heidi Berger, Zack Ashley, and more friends after the Bills' win.
Steinfeld rocked a black vintage USS Bills hat and a red scarf while Ashley proudly wore Allen's No. 17 jersey.
After dating the 28-year-old Bills star for over a year, Steinfeld's grown close with Ricciardo. In fact, the very first time Steinfeld was seen at a Bills game, she was sitting next to the driver.
Last season, the Oscar-nominated actress traveled to London for Buffalo's matchup against Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Week 4, during which Steinfeld and Ricciaro were shown on the jumbotron.
Next up, the Bills will look to keep their win streak going when they travel to face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10.
