Hailee Steinfeld debuts engagement ring with Josh Allen beside her at NFL Honors
The Buffalo Bills' playoff journey came to an end following their 32-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. While Bills quarterback Josh Allen winning this year's MVP Award at the NFL Honors won't make everything better, it can help ease the hurt.
Allen's fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld, admitted she was still struggling over the Bills' loss in the latest issue of her Beau Society newsletter. She wrote last Friday, "This week has felt like a month and this month has felt like a year. I know you guys feel me... I’m still a little fired up (IYKYK) but we’re looking forward to the good stuff."
Part of the good stuff, the famous couple making their red carpet debut at the NFL Honors ceremony in New Orleans on Feb. 6.
Ever since Allen proposed on Nov. 22, fans have been dying to catch a peak at Steinfeld's engagement ring. With the couple wearing coordinating all-black outfits for the awards ceremony, her gorgeous ring stood out even more.
Allen offered Steinfeld the ultimate compliment while discussing what to wear for the for NFL Honors. He told the AP, "The only person I care that thinks I look good is my fiancée, that’s all that matters to me. I don't care what I look like. If she thinks I look good? That's fine with me."
