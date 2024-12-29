Jake Paul, gf Jutta Leerdam share intimate moment after huge achievement
Olympic silver medalist Jutta Leerdam, the girlfriend of YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul, is an elite athlete and one of the best in her discipline in the world.
This weekend, the Dutch speed skating queen competed in the national championships in her home country and came away with an impressive win.
Paul was in attendance for the event and was quick to congratulate his girlfriend for her major achievement.
Leerdam took to social media after the race to share a series of photos showing the two exchanging an intimate moment with a backstage selfie.
You have to love love, and Jake Paul and Jutta always bring it. The couple consistently praises each other for the positive impact they have had on each other's lives and the motivation and inspiration they draw from each other.
The 25-year-old Leerdam and Jake Paul have been dating since April 2023 after sliding into each other's DMs on Instagram. Since then, she consistently attends Paul's fights and he attends her meets.
Leerdam is a speed skater who specializes in sprint events and represented the Netherlands in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. When the Winter Games were all said and done, Leerdam skated away with a silver medal in the 1000m.
She also won the gold medal at the World Sprint Championships in 2022 and is a six-time world champion in speed skating.
