James Harden, gf Paije Speights take joyride in NBA star's classic whip
If there is one thing James Harden loves more than putting up stats on the NBA hardwood, it's his wheels.
Specifically, Harden loves to show off his classic Foxbody Ford Mustang GT convertible. The green whip is decked out with shiny gold rims and Harden loves to show it off whenver he gets the opportunity.
This week, the Los Angeles Clippers star shared a series of photos of the convertible with his girlfriend, Paije Speights, sitting in the passengers seat.
MORE: James Harden's gf Paije Speights' Daisy Dukes, thigh-high boots steal show
The couple went for a joyride in the Mustang, with Harden saying he was taking the "long way home."
You have to get your miles in when you can.
In the Clippers' season opener, Harden recorded 29 points, 12 rebounds, and 8 assists.
Unfortunately for the Clippers, it was Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns who came away with a 116-113 overtime victory.
MORE: Jalen Green gf Draya Michele's revealing top blends into arty pants
Paije is a Detroit native and designer behind Front Paije Designs. She brings a blend of streetwear and high fashion through her brand.
She burst onto the scene after starring on the HBO Max's reality seriesThe Hype in 2021, finishing in third place.
Paije currently boasts more than 190,000 followers on Instagram.
Harden and the Clippers return to action on Saturday evening against the Denver Nuggets. Tip-off is set for 5:00 p.m. ET.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
QB1-upper: Ciara’s curvy black dress fit will have hubby Russell Wilson in awe
Random: Livvy Dunne oddly does gymnastics in drugstore for Jake Paul’s brand
How big?: Aerial footage of Jason Kelce’s insane compound in Philly suburbs
+1 mystery: Gracie Hunt posts rare couples photo with ex-college football QB bf
$$$: Draya Michele’s 5-word reaction to bf Jalen Green’s $106M extension