Jannik Sinner leaves clues girlfriend is Laila Hasanovic at US Open, not Brooks Nader
Jannik Sinner feels like the unstoppable force right now at every major, including this year's US Open, taking on the very upset-minded Felix Auger-Aliassime in today's semi-finals looking to capture three of the four majors in 2025.
Yet, the only thing more on fire with his on-court performance is the gossip on who the reigning Australian and Wimbledon champion, with four Grand Slam titles overall, including last year's US Open, is dating off of it.
The sexy rumor, pardon the pun, is that the new woman in his life is Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and reality star Brooks Nader, 28, after fanning the flame with her sister on a recent podcast, saying that the former "Dancing with the Stars" contestant, who had an ugly breakup with her tango partner Gleb Savchenko, 41, was dating a tennis pro that rhymed with "winner," and then being asked directly about it on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" this past week.
Unfortunately for Nader, it feels like it's a one-way street since it looks like 24-year-old Italian could be dating another model instead. A supermodel.
Move over Brooks, here comes Laila
Supermodel Laila Hasanovic, also 24, who has ad campaigns for high-end brands like Armani, seems to be the one getting Sinner's attention these days.
TikTok detectives noticed Hasanovic as the screensaver on Sinner's smartphone at the US Open, and rumors had already been flying over the summer after Hasanovic attended his French Open final match against Carlos Alcaraz, which is the only slam he hasn't captured this season. So maybe she's lying low because of the bad luck vibes.
The polaroid shot of Hasanovic smiling and messing up her hair is the image Sinner has on his phone. That feels like pretty solid proof that they are indeed a couple.
The timing feels right
Sinner had been with Italian model Maria Braccini until 2024, before dating fellow tennis pro, Russian Anna Kalinskaya, before the World No. 1 confirmed in May 2025 that they were no longer an item.
Hasanovic famously dated F1 royalty, Michael Schumacher's son Mick, and it has been F1 influencers who have been following the breadcrumbs of the new power couple. Sinner is also a diehard Ferrari Formula 1 fan, so that's probably a shared common interest since Mick no longer has a seat with any current team.
Hasanovic is a continent away as Sinner tries to capture back-to-back American major titles with the record-breaking $5 million purse, hanging out instead in Jannik's home country at the Venice Film Festival as the couple still plays coy. Too bad for them F1 sleuths are following their every move.
And what about Brooks?
And maybe Brooks, given she said, "You’re close, you’re warm," when Kimmel asked the 28-year-old "Love Thy Nader" centerpiece point blank about Sinner, is dating the other dominant name in men's tennis, Carlos Alcaraz. That is the match she attended instead of Sinner's, and the world No. 2 and five-time Grand Slam champion defeated Arthur Rinderknech that day, and he's a newlywed.
Or Brooks is just getting great free publicity for her reality show and it's none of the above.
Sinner, on the other hand, seems to be smitten.
