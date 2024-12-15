Josh Allen's fiancée Hailee Steinfeld's big 'win' before Bills-Lions game
The Buffalo Bills face a tough opponent when they take on the Detroit Lions in Week 15. However, like many defenses this season, the Lions struggeld to stop Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who's playing the best football of his seven-year NFL career.
During the first quarter alone, Allen rushed for two touchdowns, becoming the first player in NFL history to record multiple streaks of five or more consecutive games with a rushing score. While Allen looks to be frontrunner to win this year's MVP award, his fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld is celebrating her own victories.
A week after Allen got down on one knee and proposed to the Oscar-nominated actress, the "Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse" star celebrated her 28th birthday. Before the Bills traveled to Ford Field for the Week 15 matchup against the Lions, Steinfeld described her own 'win.'
While reflecting on the 28 lessons she learned before turning 28 in her newsletter, Beau Society, Steinfeld wrote, "Celebrate every win, big or small. Last week, I had dinner with my family. We hadn’t sat down together just the four of us in I don’t know how long. That was a win for me."
Steinfeld reconnected with her family in Southern California while attending the Bills' matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium last week. While the Bills took a frustrating 44-42 loss, her brother, Griffin Steinfeld, shared several highlights from the thrilling matchup on Instagram.
Steinfeld shared another sentiment in her newsletter that seemed to shed some light on why she's drawn to Allen. "Surround yourself with people who have drive and discipline," she wrote.
"Throughout my life, I’ve been lucky enough to be surrounded by driven and disciplined people who’ve directly (or indirectly) guided me in the right direction toward what’s important."
