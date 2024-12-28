Hailee Steinfeld makes backup Bills QB's wife cry with perfect gift
The Buffalo Bills take on the New York Jets in Week 17. While the Bills already clinched their fifth-consecutive AFC East title and a spot in the playoffs, they need to get a win over the Jets in order to lock up the No. 2 seed.
For Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who put up a rare lackluster performance during Buffalo's 24-21 win over the New England Patriots last week, Sunday's game is likely his las opportunity to put an exclamation point on his MVP campaign.
Fans hope to see Allen's fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld, cheering for the Bills at Highmark Stadium on Dec. 29. After revealing the quarterback's Christmas gift for Steinfeld, the Oscar-nominated actress already has the perfect outfit to wear for the game.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld keeps fans guessing about her Josh Allen engagement ring
While Allen deserves applause for his gift-giving skills, so does his future bride, who brought Paige Buechele, Bills backup quarterback Shane Buechele's wife, to tears with her custom baby shower present.
Paige, who is expecting a baby girl, posted numerous photos from the party on her Instagram Stories on Dec. 28. She gave Steinfeld a special shout out, "& then Hailee Steinfeld made me cry (in a sweet way) 🥹🎀)."
Paige revealed the gift in the next photo. Steinfeld, 28, gave her a onesie that reads, "Boujee and Penelope's new best friend," as those are the names of the Buechele's two dogs.
Several other Bills WAGs attended the "Bows and Brunch" baby shower thrown by Buechele's mom including linebacker Terrel Bernard's wife, Tayler Bernard, who's also pregnant with her first child, and Ryan Bass, kicker Tyler Bass' wife.
