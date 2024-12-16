Hailee Steinfeld keeps fans guessing about her Josh Allen engagement ring
The Buffalo Bills defeated the Detroit Lions 48-42 in a thrilling matchup at Ford Field in Week 15. Bills quarterback Josh Allen proved he couldn't be stopped, throwing for 362 yards and 2 touchdowns along with 70 rushing yards and 2 scores.
Allen has played great all season, but he's been lights out since proposing to Hailee Steinfeld. After the couple announced their engagement during the Bills bye week, he's broken a new NFL record in every game since.
While Allen became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass a touchdown, catch a touchdown and rush a touchdown in single game agains the San Francisco 49ers, Steinfeld was at Highmark Stadium cheering him on. While fans couldn't wait to catch a glimpse her engagement ring, she masterfully hid the diamond from being shown.
Flash forward three weeks and still no one has seen the Oscar-nominated actress' engagement ring. While it's safe to assume that the $258 million quarterback purchased a sizable diamond for Steinfeld, she kept the ring hidden during the Bills' matchup against the Los Angeles Rams last week and a recent trip to LAX.
But Steinfeld is no stranger to hiding jewelry while out in public. Amid rumors that she was secretly engaged to Allen last season, the "Pitch Perfect" star flipped her own ring around to hide the stone. Despite the ring being on her middle finger, speculation grew over the official status of her relationship with Allen.
Steinfeld will debut her new sparkler when she feels ready. The 28-year-old wrote in her newsletter, Beau Society, after the couple got engaged, "While I can’t wait to tell you more about the day and things we’re planning, I’m not ready quite yet. I have to hold this close for a little while longer."
