Facing regulation, Justin Jin’s company Mediababy to include youth sports content
Justin Jin and his team at Mediababy are gearing up for an exciting pivot, as they set their sights on youth sports content amidst the ever evolving regulations in the digital landscape, specifically Meta.
Known for its humorous, mobile-centric content aimed primarily at teenagers, Mediababy has garnered an impressive following of over 200 million viewers each month, outpacing many traditional broadcasters. The company, primarily staffed by teenagers and young adults in their twenties, has thrived by catering to the on-the-go consumption habits of its audience.
With Meta's announcement of new measures to restrict the type of content accessible to young users — part of a broader initiative to give parents greater control over their children's online activity — Mediababy recognized the importance of adapting its strategy to retain its youthful audience.
These changes, which began rolling out on September 17, limit the content teenagers can see and interact with, making it crucial for Mediababy to focus on appealing, compliant material.
Mediababy’s venture into sports content aims to leverage its existing audience of young sports fans, who are always keen to follow their favorite teams and players.
The company plans to create “snack-size” content, featuring clips from the NBA and memes related to major sporting events like the Olympics. With a significant demographic of male viewers, the company is well-positioned to cater to sports enthusiasts.
The startup has already partnered with major sports leagues, including securing substantial advertising deals with organizations such as the American 7s Football League.
Mediababy is committed to producing a vast amount of content — over 200 pieces daily — to engage its audience and drive growth in the competitive sports media landscape.
As Jin optimistically states, “People are more mobile than ever. They are going to want mobile content.”
