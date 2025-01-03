Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry brings adorable date, dog Juice to Gator Bowl
The Ole Miss Rebels failed to punch their ticket to the College Football Playoffs after finishing the regular sesaon with a 9-3 record. However, the Rebels have a chance to secure back-to-back seasons with 10 wins for the first time since 1959-60 if they defeat the Duke Blue Devils in the Gator Bowl on Jan. 2.
During the team's extended holiday break, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin spent quality time with his family, including his ex-wife, Layla Kiffin. While Kiffin and Layla divorced in 2016, rumors of a possible reconciliation started to swirl following their eldest daughter Landry's birthday party in November.
Landry, who's a student at Ole Miss, traveled to Jacksonville, Florida for the Ole Miss-Duke showdown. Before kickoff, a fan caught her father's attention with a message on X, "Let’s make a bet @Lane_Kiffin If you guys don’t cover -17.5 today I get to take your daughter on a date to my local @Chilis."
Kiffin replied, "She isn’t a Chilis girl. 😂."
The fan responded, "Fine , I’ll settle for you and me go there and talk transfer portal talent over some beers then," to which Landry clapped back, "He isn’t a beer guy." Kiffin has been sober for over three years.
Before kickoff on Thursday, Landry revealed on her Instagram Stories that she brought her own special date to the Gator Bowl, their dog, Juice Kiffin.
Juice is considered the Ole Miss Rebels unofficial mascot with over 61,000 followers on X. His all-access pass reads, "Head of Fetch Operations."
