LiAngelo Ball's girlfriend Nikki Mudarris raves over major achievement
LiAngelo Ball had a brief stint in the NBA as part of the Charlotte Hornets' G-League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm, but his popularity booming to new heights thanks to his recent viral song.
Ball dropped a new record "Tweaker" as he looks to kickstart his rap career, and it has instantly become a fixture in the sports world. with the Detroit Lions playing it in the locker room after clinching the NFC North, Gelo's brother Lonzo and the Chicago Bulls singing along in the locker room, and even South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley raving about the song.
The viral song landed him a gig at the popular musical festival Rolling Loud, which is returning to Hollywood Park, on the grounds next to SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, California, and Ball's girlfriend Nikki Mudarris can't get enough.
After it was announced that Gelo would be part of the Rolling Loud lineup, Nikki took to social media to rave about her beau.
Gelo's song has the catchy hook, "I might swerve, bend that corner, woah," which has led to TikTok dances and caused a trend where people try to get their friends to finish the lyrics to the song.
No one can get enough of "Tweaker," including Ball's girlfriend.
Mudurris and Ball initially met during a walk in Runyan Canyon while they were walking their dogs, but the couple has not revealed when they started dating.
On July 19, 2023, Mudarris and Ball welcomed their first child, LaVelo Anthony Ball.
Mudarris owns her lingerie brand, Nude By Nikki, which she launched in November 2015. She also is a realtor in Los Angeles with the Watson Salari Group.
Mudarris rose to fame after appearing on multiple seasons of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, while also appearing on VH1's Scared Famous, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, and Leave It to Stevie.
