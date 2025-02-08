Lions HC Dan Campbell's wife Holly flaunts massive diamond ring on date night
While the Detroit Lions seemed destined to reach the Super Bowl after finishing the regular season with a 15-2 record and earning the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, the Washington Commanders came to Ford Field and dashed those dreams in the NFC divisional round.
The Commanders upset the Lions 45-31 on Jan. 18, the same day Campbell's wife, Holly Campbell, celebrated her 50th birthday. Holly posted a heartfelt note to fans following the devastating loss.
She wrote, "It hurts. This season was a dream and nobody wanted it to end. We all wanted more. Detroit deserved more. We’ll be back, better and stronger but today…it just hurts💙 #onepride."
RELATED: Lions HC Dan Campbell's wife reveals his 'crazy' comment that has become 'fairytale'
While the Lions' offseason started earlier than predicted, it offers the 48-year-old head coach more time to spend with his wife. One day after Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell bested Campbell for Coach of the Year at the NFL Honors, Holly distracted him with date night.
While Campbell kept things casual in a flannel and jeans, Holly looked beautiful in all-black fit, showing off a rare glimpse of her massive wedding ring. While Holly's had the ring for quite some time, the couple celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary on Jan. 29, she rarely shows off the stunning diamond.
She posted an epic throwback photo of the couple on Instagram to celebrate their anniversary. She wrote, "And they said we’d never last…26 years of love, laughter, and growth ❤️ Thank the Lord for growth!!😅 #ichooseyou #anniversary #bigguyandbabe.”
While the Campbells, who share two children together, aren't in New Orleans for the Super Bowl, Holly celebrated a personal win on Feb. 5, surpassing 100,000 followers on Instagram.
She wrote, "Woke up to 100k…y’all that’s nuts!! Thank you guys for being so nice while I stumble through this little journey💙 If you want to see anything off-season related, let me know!! But go easy on Dan requests..he’ll get cranky 😂."
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley wears Daisy Dukes fit on private jet
Proud mama: Brittany Mahomes shows off daughter in adorable pink princess outfit
Geaux Tigers: Livvy Dunne rocks LSU black leotard with 3-word inspiration on front
Who are “U”?: Carson Beck’s sister cheerleader sister Kylie slays tiny crop-top
Super bore: Hailee Steinfeld, with no Josh Allen, appears to take shot at SB teams