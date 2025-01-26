Livvy Dunne, Paul Skenes enjoy snowy stroll in NYC after BBWAA win
While Livvy Dunne is currently slaying her ongoing gymnastics season at LSU, she’s still a northern girl at heart. And she’s enjoying a lovely trip in New York City this weekend.
Today, the gymnast and influencer is enjoying some time in the Big Apple with her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes. Dunne took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of her and Skenes strolling through Central Park. As the weather in New York is wildly unpredictable, Dunne is bundled up in a puffy black coat, with dark black sun shades on deck, should the sun pop up. Skenes — who hails from Fullerton, California — also came prepared, with a dark pair of sunglasses of his own, as well as a black sweater and a puffy white undershirt.
This lovely day out comes after the Baseball Writers' Association of America awards dinner, which took place last night in the big city. At the dinner, Dunne was dressed in a stunning dark blue dress, with Skenes matching in an black and blue suit of his own. It was during the event where Skenes received the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year award.
And what better place to celebrate such an honor than in the concrete jungle where dreams are made?
