The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne, Paul Skenes enjoy snowy stroll in NYC after BBWAA win

The superstar couple came prepared for the bitter cold of the Big Apple.

Alex Gonzalez

Jul 16, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; National League pitcher Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates walks the red carpet with his girlfriend LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne before the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field.
Jul 16, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; National League pitcher Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates walks the red carpet with his girlfriend LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne before the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

While Livvy Dunne is currently slaying her ongoing gymnastics season at LSU, she’s still a northern girl at heart. And she’s enjoying a lovely trip in New York City this weekend.

Livvy Dunne 2024
Jul 11, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne arrives on the red carpet before the 2024 ESPYS at Dolby Theatre. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

RELATED: Livvy Dunne's epic LSU backflip maneuver captured perfectly by bf Paul Skenes

Today, the gymnast and influencer is enjoying some time in the Big Apple with her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes. Dunne took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of her and Skenes strolling through Central Park. As the weather in New York is wildly unpredictable, Dunne is bundled up in a puffy black coat, with dark black sun shades on deck, should the sun pop up. Skenes — who hails from Fullerton, California — also came prepared, with a dark pair of sunglasses of his own, as well as a black sweater and a puffy white undershirt.

Olivia Dunne
Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes out for a stroll through Central Park in New York City on Jan. 26, 2025. / Livvy Dunne / Instagram

This lovely day out comes after the Baseball Writers' Association of America awards dinner, which took place last night in the big city. At the dinner, Dunne was dressed in a stunning dark blue dress, with Skenes matching in an black and blue suit of his own. It was during the event where Skenes received the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year award.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s furry hat facecard ruined by bored Paul Skenes behind her

And what better place to celebrate such an honor than in the concrete jungle where dreams are made?

Paul Skenes 2024
Sep 28, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) smiles as he walks off the field after the second inning at Yankee Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Oh mama: Girlfriend-less Jayden Daniels’ mom explains why QB remains single

LA royalty: Vanessa Bryant net worth: How big is Kobe’s widow’s fortune?

Sneak peek: Brittany Mahomes shares first tiny glimpse of baby Golden

NIL offer?: Livvy Dunne doubles down on bf Paul Skenes rare $1M rookie card offer

Oh my: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink looks tiny beside 7-foot-3 Wemby at NBA Paris game

Published
Alex Gonzalez
ALEX GONZALEZ

Home/Relationships