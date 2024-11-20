NFL alum Jay Cutler reportedly engaged 2 years after Kristin Cavallari divorce
Retired Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler is reportedly tying the knot! People has reported that sources close to the 41-year-old athlete, who officially divorced from The Hills star Kristin Cavallari in 2022, have confirmed his engagement to aspiring actress and influencer Samantha Robertson.
Cutler and Robertson have been dating for at least a year. The couple “hard launched” on Instagram in September 2023, when Robertson shared a picture of them in front of a sunset. “Sunsets in Montana never disappoint,” Robertson wrote in the caption.
Cutler and Robertson each have kids from their previous marriages. Cutler and Cavallari share Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 8. Robertson, who was previously married to actor Trace Ayala, shares two daughters, Sophie and River, with him.
Cutler shared a photo on his Instagram from the season 5B premiere of Yellowstone, which he attended with Robertson, on November 7. Many followers noted that Robertson was sporting an engagement ring.
This happy announcement was likely a welcome change for Cutler, who was arrested in October for driving under the influence of alcohol and illegal possession of a firearm.
Cutler and his team have not yet publicly confirmed the engagement.
