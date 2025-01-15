Patriots QB Drake Maye proposes to UNC flame Ann Michael Hudson on beach
It's been quite a year for Drake Maye. After starring at the University of North Carolina, Maye was the No. 3 overall pick of the New England Patriots in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Maye was put in an impossible situation in New England without a supporting cast and a coaching staff that wasn't ready to lead an NFL franchise, but he still managed to put together some respectable stats.
Off of the field, Maye was thriving with longtime girlfriend Ann Michael Hudson.
Well, with the Patriots' season now over, Ann is no longer a girlfriend. Maye shared photos on social media of the couple's oceanside engagement.
Dressed in all white, Maye took the proudest knee of his life writing, "Love doing life with you. Can’t wait to marry you!"
Drake and Ann have been dating since 2015.
The high school sweethearts attended the University of North Carolina together where Hudson's brother briefly served as Maye's backup.
Maye grew up as family friends with NFL quarterback Mason Rudolph of the Tennessee Titans after their fathers played together at UNC, while also becoming good friends with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Howell, who preceded him as the Tar Heels starting signal-caller.
Maye has a busy offseason ahead with new head coach Mike Vravel and his coaching staff set to revamp the franchise in New England, but for now, he can enjoy some time away from football and celebrate the love of his life.
