Refuting bold Livvy Dunne, Paul Skenes No. 1 'power couple' claim

A local Pittsburgh sports personality throws down the gauntlet that the social media darlings have a claim over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for the top spot.

Matthew Graham

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes is embraced by his girlfriend Livvy Dunne after Skenes made his major league debut against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park.
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes is embraced by his girlfriend Livvy Dunne after Skenes made his major league debut against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
No one puts Taylor Swift in a corner. (If you don’t know the inspiration for this line, watch “Dirty Dancing” asap.)

Don’t worry Swifties, local Pittsburgh radio personality Andrew Fillipponi isn’t coming after the universally-beloved world conqueror Swift, but rather he sees Kansas City Chiefs tight end (and terrible karaoke singer) Travis Kelce as the weak link in the power couple rankings vs. social media superstar and LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne and her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates rookie sensation Paul Skenes.

“Given how much better Skenes is than Kelce currently,” Fillipponi declares while screen-grabbing Dunne and Skenes’ jet-set lifestyle.

Hmmm… The flame-throwing Skenes is having a phenomenal rookie campaign and deserves his MLB All-Star Game starting nod, but better than Kelce currently? Sure, Kelce had a down regular season by his standards, but the dude did just win back-to-back Super Bowls. He’s starring in the new Ryan Murphy horror series “Grotesquerie.” He’s a sure fire, first-ballot Hall of Famer whenever he decides to call it quits.

If we’re talking about the hottest risers on our yet-to-be-determined celebrity-athlete power couples list, Dunne and Skenes are clearly the choice. As far as who’s No. 1, it’s absolutely still Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne signs autographs after the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park. Pittsburgh won 10-6. / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

But we fully respect Fillipponi having Skenes back. Local folks have to celebrate their own, and the fact that Dunne and Skenes can even be in that conversation shows their meteoric rise this summer.

That is so fetch. (If you don’t know this closer, watch “Mean Girls” asap: the original starring Lindsay Lohan, not the musical.)

Matthew Graham

MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

