Saquon Barkley's gf Anna Congdon swoons over Eagles RB's NFL milestone
The Philadelphia Eagles clinched the NFC East title with a dominant win over the division-rival Dallas Cowboys in Week 17, and star running back Saquon Barkley had another strong performance.
Barkley topped the 2,000-yard mark for the 2024 NFL season and was pulled from the game to have his curtain call from the fans.
One person who was ecstatic about Barkley's achievement was longtime girlfriend Anna Congdon, who swooned over the Philadelphia star on social media.
"You outshine the morning sun," she wrote on Instagram.
On Monday, Congdon continued her celebration with a painting that said "We love you Daddy" over several "2,000" inscriptions, and balloons.
That would be great to come home to.
Barkley and Congdon have been dating since 2017. They welcomed their first child in April 2018, a daughter named Jada, just two days before Barkley was drafted by the New York Giants.
In 2022, the couple welcomed their second child, a son named Saquon Jr.
Congdon, who has amassed more than 95,000 followers on Instagram, has been Barkley's biggest supporter dating back to his days at Penn State. Expect to see much more of Congdon as the Eagles make their run in the NFL playoffs.
