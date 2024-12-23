Shedeur Sanders defends Travis Hunter, Leanna Lenee, calls out clout-chasing athletes
Colorado football star Shedeur Sanders is coming to the defense of his teammate. Sanders is sick of hearing the online discourse surrounding Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and his fiancée Leanna Lenee's relationship.
Hunter and Lenee have been subject to countless rumors and speculation about their relationship from people who are not a part of their inner circle and have no knowledge about the couple.
Shedeur specifically called out the "athletes and entertainers" who are speaking on Hunter's relationship without reaching out to him directly.
RELATED: Travis Hunter, fiancée Leanna Lenee delete social media amid online criticism
He questioned how genuine those speaking out are being or whether they are just clout-chasing by using Hunter's name.
"All y’all athletes, entertainers, artist etc if y’all genuine trying to holla at trav y’all know how to get in touch with him or someone around," Shedeur wrote on X. "At this point y’all just posting for the algorithm trying to look cool."
Hunter and Lenee have deleted social media amid the constant discourse.
Ultimately, Hunter will have the last laugh.
Like Shedeur, Hunter is among the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft and he is projected to be drafted in the top five picks. While people are at home discussing a relationship they know nothing about and obsessing and pocket-watching someone they don't know, he'll be gearing up to take his talents to the biggest stage in the sport.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Geaux Tigers: Paul Skenes surprises Livvy Dunne with elite gift for LSU graduation
Congratulations: Livvy Dunne reveals entire white-hot minidress under graduation gown
Reconciled?: Lane Kiffin fuels ex-wife Layla speculation reposting cute Christmas photo
Kiffin trio: Kiffin’s ex-wife Layla outshines Landry, Presley grooving at swanky NYC hotel
Basketball royalty: How much is WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark worth?