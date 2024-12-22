Steve Sarkisian, wife Loreal, share special moment after Texas defeats Clemson in CFP
The Texas Longhorns defeated the Clemson Tigers 38-24 in the first-round of the College Football Playoffs in front a crowd of 101,150 fans at Darrell K. Royal stadium on Dec. 21.
Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian and his team will move on to face Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl on New Year's Day at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. While the Sun Devils won the Big 12 Championship, the Longhorns are considered heavy favorites to defeat Arizona State in the quarterfinals.
Cheering on the Longhorns on Saturday, Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian. Known as "The First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football," Loreal showed up for the game prepared with her clear plastic bag, per the stadium's policy, showing off her massive engagement ring.
The 39-year-old look rocked an all-white denim fit for the primetime playoff game, a major shift from the burnt-orange leather outfit she wore for the SEC Championship game. However, she looked stunning in both looks.
RELATED: Loreal Sarkisian ‘calls out’ hubby Steve Sarkisian during Texas game
While the couple announced that they filed for divorced in July, the Sarkisians appear to have reconciled their relationship. After the Longhorns' big win over Clemson, Loreal seemed to confirm those rumors, joining her husband on the field after the game, wrapping him in a huge embrace.
Loreal, who referred to Sarkisian as "my husband" in a video earlier this month, stuck around during the team's celebration. TNT's cameras captured the couple walking off the field together after the Texas knocked off Dabo Swinney's team.
Fans were thrilled to see Loreal back with Sarkisian. One woman posted on X, "I get so happy seeing Loreal & Sark together. I'm glad they worked whatever out."
