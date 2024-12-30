Loreal Sarkisian ready for 'new chapter' with hubby Steve before Texas game
The Texas Longhorns take on the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl on Jan.1 2025. The Longhorns advanced to the semifinals of the College Football Playoffs after defeating the Clemson Tigers 38-24 at Darrell K. Royal stadium.
When Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian and his team travel to Atlanta to face Arizona State, fans hope to see his wife, Loreal Sarkisian, cheering him on at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. While the couple announced the separation after four years of marriage in July, they appear to have reconciled.
Loreal, known as 'The First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football," flaunted her massive engagement ring while supporting the team during the first round of the playoffs on Dec. 21. She notably joined Sarkisian on the field during the postgame celebration.
RELATED: Loreal Sarkisian crushes hubby Steve in amazing Texas burnt orange leather fit
The 39-year-old also referred to Steve as "my husband" in a video earlier this month. While a public separation must've been incredibly difficult, Loreal is finding the silver lining in their journey.
"🌟 Goodbye, 2024… 🌟," she posted on Instagram, sharing a powerful message to fans on what she's looking forward to next year.
"2024 has been nothing short of extraordinary -- a year filled with incredible opportunities, unforgettable experiences, and countless blessings," she wrote in part, sharing highlights from the past year.
"From walking through the doors of some of the most amazing fashion events around the world to connecting with inspiring individuals, I feel truly honored and humbled by the journey this year has brought me on."
"This year, unexpected blessings arrived at just the right moments, and they reminded me to trust the process, embrace the lessons, and celebrate the growth. I stepped through every open door, and with each step, I found new possibilities and opportunities that exceeded my dreams.
"As I look ahead to 2025, I can’t help but feel an overwhelming sense of excitement. A new chapter awaits -- full of promise, fresh challenges, and even more memories to be made. I’m ready to embrace it all with an open heart and share this next chapter with all of you."
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Move over LeBrons: Steph Curry, Ayesha share share epic Christmas photo with kids
Move over Currys: Savannah James does adorable Christmas TikTok dance with kids
Bittersweet: Natalia Bryant shares tearjerking Christmas video with dad Kobe singing
Primetime: Deion Sanders ex-wife Pilar hits fountain of youth beside son Shedeur
Hells yeah: Loreal Sarkisian posts powerful message after trying year with Steve