Tennis stars Paula Bados, Stefanos Tsitsipas share private PDA photos
Tennis stars Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas have been dating since 2023 after connecting at the Italian Open when Badosa was playing Ons Jabeur.
They eventually went public with their relationship, and have since been sharing more and more details about their relationship.
This week, Badosa took to Instagram to share some rare PDA photos of the couple from a recent photoshoot.
MORE: Coco Gauff stuns in glam look, elegant high-slit dress for WTA Finals
"We are very similar in our way of being," Badosa said in an interview with Hola. "Since we are dedicated to the same thing, we empathize a lot with each other.
MORE: Emma Raducanu all smiles in white tennis fit, workouts despite injury
"'On the other hand, I think we have also experienced very similar things in the past and that has forged similar characters . He is a person who is perhaps a little more introverted and I am more extroverted, but I think we complement each other very well. He always mentioned that we were like soulmates and I think he is quite right."
The couple has been dubbed as "Tsitsidosa" by the fans.
Badosa, who has been ranked as high as No. 2 in the WTA World Rankings, is currently ranked as the No. 178 player in the world after suffering through injuries.
Tsitsipas, meanwhile, is the No. 12-ranked men's player in the world.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Heiress queen: Gracie Hunt wows in Chiefs miniskirt for her new NFL collection
MNF queen too: Gracie Hunt drops best fit of season in Louis Vuitton jacket, miniskirt
New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry stuns in low-cut corset all-black fit
Primetime pad: Deion Sanders’ problematic 5,000-acre Texas ranch home for bye week
Midwest charmers: Brock Purdy, wife Jenna post rare photos together on 49ers bye