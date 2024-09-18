TikTok star Tianna Robillard gets cozy with Vikings' Ivan Pace Jr
The Minnesota Vikings are off to a hot 2-0 start to the 2024 NFL regular season and TikTok star Tianna Robillard is enjoying the team's efforts. She also sent the internet into a frenzy after the Week 2 win over the San Francisco 49ers at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Robillard was in attendance for the game and was seen on the field embracing Vikings linebacker Ivan Pace Jr.
As the two were getting cozy and enjoying a sweet moment, the internet immediately went wild and unconfirmed dating rumors began.
Tianna recently broke up with her ex-fiancé, Cincinnati Bengals lineman Cody Ford.
Robillard is a wildly popular TikToker with over 2 million followers on the app. She also boasts over 480,000 followers on Instagram.
TMZ Sports obtained footage of the two celebrating Minnesota's big win together after the game.
We'll have to see if Robillard pops up at the next Vikings game to support her potential beau which will be on Sunday, September 22, against the Houston Texans at U.S. Bank Stadium.
