Tom Brady's ex Gisele Bündchen shares a heartwarming tribute to her late mom
Gisele Bündchen honored her mother, Vania Nonnenmacher, in a heartfelt Instagram post to mark the first anniversary of her passing.
The 44-year-old supermodel — who was married to retired NFL legend Tom Brady — took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 28, to reflect on her mother's life. Bündchen shared a touching message alongside a photo of Nonnenmacher, who died from cancer at the age of 75.
"Mom, it's been a year today since you left us, you are really missed here," Bündchen wrote in her native Portuguese. "Thank you for being the greatest example of love, kindness, charity, strength and courage. I love you always and forever!"
Bündchen has shared several social media posts remembering her mom since her passing, including a tribute on Mother's Day in 2024.
"It’s still hard to say 'mom' without getting emotional," she stated on Instagram. "There is not a day that goes by that I don’t miss my Mom. My mother, was an amazing human being who always helped everyone around her. She was an incredible role model for my sisters and I. She was strong, loving, and compassionate."
While mourning her mother, Bündchen does have something positive to look forward to. Later this year, she and her boyfriend Joaquim Valente will be welcoming their first child together.
RELATED: Tom Brady had surprising reaction to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen’s pregnancy
The couple started dating in 2023 following her 2022 split from Brady. The iconic model has two biological kids from her marriage with Brady: Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12. She was also a stepmom to his 17-year-old son with Bridget Moynahan, Jack.
