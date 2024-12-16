Tom Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bündchen is "forever elegant" in black dress for luxury watch photoshoot
Tom Brady will forever be considered one of the NFL's greatest quarterbacks, but his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, is still at the top of her game in the modeling world.
Bündchen, 44, released a new Instagram post showing her latest modeling venture, where she posed for the luxurious IWC Schaffhausen watch brand. In the photo, Bündchen dons a gorgeous black dress that matches the black and gold watch provided to her by IWC. She captioned the post: "Black and gold: forever elegant!"
A swarm of Bündchen's 23.2 million followers rushed to the comment section to compliment her on her good looks.
"Omg you are so pretty," gushed one person.
"THE BEST EVER," shouted another.
A third person wrote, "I love the princess."
RELATED: Tom Brady's pregnant ex-wife Gisele Bündchen basks in the sun, shares moving message about positivity
Bündchen is currently pregnant alongside her new boyfriend, Joaquim Valente. This will be her and Valente's first. She has three kids from her previous relationship with Brady: Benjamin, Vivian, and John.
Both Bündchen and Brady recently gave a shout out to Benjamin and Vivian, who celebrated their 14th and 15th birthdays. The former power couple divorced in 2022 after 13 years of marriage.
