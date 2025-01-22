Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole gives him major compliment ahead of AFC Championship game
Kayla Nicole may no longer be dating Travis Kelce, but that hasn't stopped her from praising the superstar tight end's athletic skills in the NFL.
The 33-year-old media personality spoke about her ex-boyfriend during the January 21 episode of the "I Am Athlete Daily" podcast, alongside co-hosts Brandon Marshall and Josh Bellamy. The trio discussed the upcoming AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills — and she had nothing but positive things to say about Kelce's key role in the Chiefs' offense.
“They have guys they can throw the ball to who aren’t going to drop the ball in the end zone,” Nicole stated. “Travis Kelce — that’s a tight end that’s not gonna [drop the ball].”
Marshall and Bellamy later asked Nicole how she knew so much about the Chiefs, prompting her to deliver this cheeky response: "I know somebody on the inside," she joked, referring to Kelce.
Nicole and Kelce began dating in 2017 but split in 2022. The Chiefs' star found love again when he began seeing Taylor Swift in 2023.
While Nicole has since moved on, she admitted during an appearance on Special Forces that dealing with the breakup was difficult due to the public attention it received.
“Going through a public breakup, just to be frank, is overwhelming,” she said on the show, which premiered on January 7, 2025. “I’ve never experienced anything like it."
However, Nicole continues to remain the public eye and was most recently at the debut of the Unrivaled women's basketball league, where she rocked a pear of mini shorts.
Meanwhile, Kelce and the Chiefs will be playing in their seventh straight AFC Championship game. If they were to defeat the Bills, they will play in their third straight Super Bowl matchup, with a chance to make history by three-peating.
